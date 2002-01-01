Company Profile
Biogas-Ost Technology UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
We as Biogas-Ost unite various products and performances, that you can order separately, combine with others or order as a whole.
Through our diversity we are able to provide and supervise site-specific and turnkey systems, from planning through to service, operating, and other additional performances over the whole life cycle. This is an all-round carefree package to ensure your investment will be a success both technically and financially.
Through our diversity we are able to provide and supervise site-specific and turnkey systems, from planning through to service, operating, and other additional performances over the whole life cycle. This is an all-round carefree package to ensure your investment will be a success both technically and financially.
Contact Information
- Address
- Am Zipfel 133, Gehaus, Thuringia 36404 83
- Phone
- 0049 36965 64900
- info@biogas-ost.de
- Website
- http://www.biogas-ost.de