Company Profile

Biogas-Ost Technology UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

Biogas-Ost Technology UG (haftungsbeschränkt) logo
We as Biogas-Ost unite various products and performances, that you can order separately, combine with others or order as a whole.

Through our diversity we are able to provide and supervise site-specific and turnkey systems, from planning through to service, operating, and other additional performances over the whole life cycle. This is an all-round carefree package to ensure your investment will be a success both technically and financially.

Contact Information

Address
Am Zipfel 133, Gehaus, Thuringia 36404 83
Phone
0049 36965 64900

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