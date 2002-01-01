Company Profile
Biogas-Ost Unternehmensgruppe
Due to our high-quality expertise and innovative products, our three companies are able to offer you highly efficient biogas systems.
Our area of expertise includes:
- biogas plants with 30 - 100 kWel,
- biogas plants with 150 kWel and more,
- wastewater treatment
- waste utilization in terms of biogas production
- landfill gas utilization.
Our area of expertise includes:
- biogas plants with 30 - 100 kWel,
- biogas plants with 150 kWel and more,
- wastewater treatment
- waste utilization in terms of biogas production
- landfill gas utilization.
Contact Information
- Address
- Gewerbegebiet 2, Gehaus, Germany/Thuringia 36404 83
- Phone
- 00493696564900
- info@biogas-ost.de