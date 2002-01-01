Company Profile

Biogas-Ost Unternehmensgruppe

Biogas-Ost Unternehmensgruppe logo
Due to our high-quality expertise and innovative products, our three companies are able to offer you highly efficient biogas systems.

Our area of expertise includes:
- biogas plants with 30 - 100 kWel,
- biogas plants with 150 kWel and more,
- wastewater treatment
- waste utilization in terms of biogas production
- landfill gas utilization.

Contact Information

Address
Gewerbegebiet 2, Gehaus, Germany/Thuringia 36404 83
Phone
00493696564900

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