Company Profile
Bioleagues World Wide
BioLEAGUES Worldwide is a non profitable Professional Association meant for the promotion of research and development in the field of Medical & Life science. BioLEAGUES is also involved in helping researchers in the grass root level rigorously network with life science professionals & medical professionals in order to aid the sustainable development of the field of medical science.
Contact Information
- Address
- anna nagar, chennai, Tamilnadu 600040 101
- Phone
- 9884076645
- Website
- http://bioleagues.com