Company Profile

Bioleagues World Wide

Bioleagues World Wide logo
BioLEAGUES Worldwide is a non profitable Professional Association meant for the promotion of research and development in the field of Medical & Life science. BioLEAGUES is also involved in helping researchers in the grass root level rigorously network with life science professionals & medical professionals in order to aid the sustainable development of the field of medical science.

Contact Information

Address
anna nagar, chennai, Tamilnadu 600040 101
Phone
9884076645

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