Company Profile

BioLogic Energy Partners

BioLogic Energy Partners logo
BioLogic Energy Partners are experts in the fields of algae, biofuels, biomass, and renewable energy finance. We help clients with in-depth analysis and consultancy in molecular biology and algae strain development including genetic engineering and directed evolution strategies. Our expertise includes cultivation, harvesting, extraction, nutrient management, and bio-crude upgrading. We also conduct due diligenece and business development on companies in the biofuels, biomass, clean tech space.

Contact Information

Address
1005 N. Warson Rd., Suite 201, St Louis, MO 63132 227
Phone
484-951-3328

Social Media