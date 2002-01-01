BioLogic Energy Partners are experts in the fields of algae, biofuels, biomass, and renewable energy finance. We help clients with in-depth analysis and consultancy in molecular biology and algae strain development including genetic engineering and directed evolution strategies. Our expertise includes cultivation, harvesting, extraction, nutrient management, and bio-crude upgrading. We also conduct due diligenece and business development on companies in the biofuels, biomass, clean tech space.