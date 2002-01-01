Company Profile
Biomass Heating Systems at Eco House Solutions UK
With growing prices of fossil fuels and global warming concerns, biomass boilers or biomass heating systems are an excellent alternative to oil and gas. At Ecohouse Solutions, we supply Viessmann multi-fuel boilers that are ideal for use in commercial, industrial, domestic and residential heating. Call us on 0800 310 2525 for biomass boiler installation, biomass log boiler and biomass central heating suppliers.
Contact Information
- Address
- Eco House Solutions, Western Road, North Harbour, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 3EZ 226
- Phone
- 0800 310 2525