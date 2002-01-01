Company Profile
Biomass Magazine
Biomass Magazine is a monthly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics: generating, cultivating, collecting, transporting, processing, marketing, procuring and utilizing sustainable biomass.
Contact Information
- Address
- 308 2nd Avenue N., Suite 304, Grand Forks, ND 58203 227
- Phone
- 866-746-8385
- Website
- http://www.biomassmagazine.com