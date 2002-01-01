Company Profile
Biomass Thermal Energy Coucil
The Biomass Thermal Energy Council (BTEC) is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing the use of biomass for heat and other thermal energy applications.
BTEC is an association of biomass fuel producers, appliance manufacturers and distributors, supply chain companies and non-profit organizations that view biomass thermal energy as a renewable, responsible, clean and energy-efficient pathway to meeting America's energy needs.
BTEC is an association of biomass fuel producers, appliance manufacturers and distributors, supply chain companies and non-profit organizations that view biomass thermal energy as a renewable, responsible, clean and energy-efficient pathway to meeting America's energy needs.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1211 Connecticut Ave NW, Sutie 600, Washington, DC 20036 227
- Phone
- 202-457-0868
- info@biomassthermal.org
- Website
- http://www.biomassthermal.org