Biomassgreentech

The bioeconomy is our goal to bring upadated technology innovation , patent inf reagarding biomass and bioenergy using modern simulation of bioeconomy uses biomass crop known as 1st Generation , also the second-generation biomass (crop residues or refuge), and third-Generation biomass (seaweed, algae). Several methods of processing can be studied here by the community that can be used togather the most out of the biomass to fuel , food, fertilzer and feed with viable technology