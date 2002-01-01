Company Profile
BionicMe.com
BionicMe.com is a site that specializes in alternative, cutting edge technologies, especially nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is a key to improving PV cell efficiency, and is necessary in order to secure the future of solar energy. The industry needs large-scale adoption by consumers as well as corporations and utilities. Increasing efficiency, while creating a smaller footprint for each PV install is the best way to ensure a bright future for solar power.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2810 Bent Oak Dr., Matthews, NC 28104 227
- Phone
- 7046342866
- webmaster@bionicme.com