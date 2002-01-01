Company Profile

BionicMe.com

BionicMe.com logo
BionicMe.com is a site that specializes in alternative, cutting edge technologies, especially nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is a key to improving PV cell efficiency, and is necessary in order to secure the future of solar energy. The industry needs large-scale adoption by consumers as well as corporations and utilities. Increasing efficiency, while creating a smaller footprint for each PV install is the best way to ensure a bright future for solar power.

Contact Information

Address
2810 Bent Oak Dr., Matthews, NC 28104 227
Phone
7046342866

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