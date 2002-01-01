BioSolar, Inc.

BioSolar developed a breakthrough technology to produce bio-based materials from renewable plant sources reducing the cost of photovoltaic solar cells. The line of proprietary BioBacksheetâ„¢ protective coverings are designed to replace expensive and hazardous petroleum-based film with a bio-based one derived from cotton and castor beans, creating a more environmentally-friendly and cost-effective solar panel component. BioSolar is the first company to introduce this type of solar cell components.