Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc.

BioSolar, Inc. logo
BioSolar developed a breakthrough technology to produce bio-based materials from renewable plant sources reducing the cost of photovoltaic solar cells. The line of proprietary BioBacksheetâ„¢ protective coverings are designed to replace expensive and hazardous petroleum-based film with a bio-based one derived from cotton and castor beans, creating a more environmentally-friendly and cost-effective solar panel component. BioSolar is the first company to introduce this type of solar cell components.

Contact Information

Address
27936 Lost Canyon Road, Suite 202, Santa Clarita, CA 91387 227
Phone
(661) 251-0001

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