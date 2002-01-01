Company Profile
Bitdeal - Enterprise Blockchain Solutions
Bitdeal is a leading Enterprise Blockchain solutions provider who provides the A-Z development service like cryptocurrency exchange, NFT development service, DeFi Development service, Blockchain development Service, Metaverse Development service and more. We have completed over 7+years of journey in providing services to over 20+ industries. And we have 200+ experienced Blockchain experts who had delivered over 500+ projects till now successfully and have satisfied customers over the globe.
Contact Information
- Address
- 143, North, Madurai, Tamil Nadu 625006 101
- Phone
- +91 9677555651
- alexzejaxon@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.bitdeal.net