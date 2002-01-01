Bizeso Services Pvt. Ltd. is a New Delhi (INDIA) based company and launched Bizeso.com as the world's biggest business, entertainment and social networking website. It's a platform for rendering all business, partnering, investment, loans, franchises, jobs, art, entertainment, tenders, trade shows, buying, selling etc. related online services.

For more information please call +91-11-65659848 or visit www.bizeso.com.