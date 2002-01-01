Company Profile
B.L. Monte
B.L. Monté assists U.S.A. manufacturers & distributors research and partner with qualified foreign buyers. Services include Domestic & International Market Research, qualifying of Logistics Specialists and communications with various government entities on behalf of the client.
In addition, B.L. Monté provides Custom Software Development, Mobile & Native Applications Testing, Mainframe Development & Support and IT Staff Augmentation & Recruiting. Always willing to partner with outsourcing firms.
In addition, B.L. Monté provides Custom Software Development, Mobile & Native Applications Testing, Mainframe Development & Support and IT Staff Augmentation & Recruiting. Always willing to partner with outsourcing firms.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1438 Allen Ave. S.E., Canton, Ohio 44707 227
- Phone
- 8554577247
- info@blmonte.com
- Website
- http://www.blmonte.com