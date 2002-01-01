B.L. Monte

B.L. Monté assists U.S.A. manufacturers & distributors research and partner with qualified foreign buyers. Services include Domestic & International Market Research, qualifying of Logistics Specialists and communications with various government entities on behalf of the client.

In addition, B.L. Monté provides Custom Software Development, Mobile & Native Applications Testing, Mainframe Development & Support and IT Staff Augmentation & Recruiting. Always willing to partner with outsourcing firms.