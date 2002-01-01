Company Profile
Blackdiamond
BLACK DIAMOND MEDIA SERVICES PVT. LTD. is a brand activation agency based in Lahore Pakistan. It's a full services agency that provides innovative ideas and strategies for brands through activation, event management, and exhibition services.
Contact Information
- Address
- Office no. 7, 2nd floor business arcade plaza defence morr walton road, defence morr walton road can, Lahore, Punjab 54000 164
- Phone
- 03004985920
- info@blackdiamond.pk
- Website
- https://blackdiamond.pk/