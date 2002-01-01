Company Profile

Blackdiamond

Blackdiamond logo
BLACK DIAMOND MEDIA SERVICES PVT. LTD. is a brand activation agency based in Lahore Pakistan. It's a full services agency that provides innovative ideas and strategies for brands through activation, event management, and exhibition services.

Contact Information

Address
Office no. 7, 2nd floor business arcade plaza defence morr walton road, defence morr walton road can, Lahore, Punjab 54000 164
Phone
03004985920

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