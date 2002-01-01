Company Profile
Blackridge Research & Consulting
Blackridge Research & Consulting is a premier market research and consulting organization covering the Global energy transformation.
In particular, we specialise in Power Generation, Power Transmission & Distribution, Energy Storage, Oil & Gas, Transportation (EVs), Energy Efficient Solutions, Commodities relevant to the Energy sector, and Environment.
Blackridge is well-positioned to help you provide forward-thinking, trusted research and advice to create a better business today and tomorrow
In particular, we specialise in Power Generation, Power Transmission & Distribution, Energy Storage, Oil & Gas, Transportation (EVs), Energy Efficient Solutions, Commodities relevant to the Energy sector, and Environment.
Blackridge is well-positioned to help you provide forward-thinking, trusted research and advice to create a better business today and tomorrow
Contact Information
- Address
- Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500089 101
- Phone
- +1 (917) 993 7467