Company Profile

Blackridge Research & Consulting

Blackridge Research & Consulting logo
Blackridge Research & Consulting is a premier market research and consulting organization covering the Global energy transformation.

In particular, we specialise in Power Generation, Power Transmission & Distribution, Energy Storage, Oil & Gas, Transportation (EVs), Energy Efficient Solutions, Commodities relevant to the Energy sector, and Environment.

Blackridge is well-positioned to help you provide forward-thinking, trusted research and advice to create a better business today and tomorrow

Contact Information

Address
Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500089 101
Phone
+1 (917) 993 7467

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