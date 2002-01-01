Company Profile
Blasch Precision Ceramics
Founded in 1979, Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc. is a manufacturing company that produces and markets net shape ceramic and refractory components to a wide variety of industrial markets worldwide. These industries include specialty alloys, non-ferrous metals, chemical/petrochemical processing, power generation, industrial process heating, and mining.
Contact Information
- Address
- 580 Broadway, Albany, NY 12204 227
- Phone
- 5184361263
- Website
- http://www.blaschceramics.com