BLDC motor Inc is specialized in researching, developing high performance BLDC motors and motor controllers. Brushless DC (BLDC) motors from BLDCmotor.org including high torque BLDC motor from 200W to 15 kW power rating, 24V/48V/72V, and high speed BLDC motors from 5000 rpm to 17000 rpm.

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