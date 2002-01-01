Blitzability Pty Ltd

Blitzability has a background in Electrical Contracting and Solar installation that specialised in Solar Storage Systems and has recently become authorised value added reseller and installer of Aquion Energy's Aqueous Hybrid Ion Batteries ( AHI) .

We are now focusing on the sale and distribution of these AHI, sodium ion batteries in Australia.

Ideal for the renewable energy industry looking for an environmentally friendly battery which is extremely robust , non toxic , non explosive .