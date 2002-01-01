Company Profile
Blow Molding Manufacturers
Blow Molding Machine Directory is the most specialized platform and comprehensive database of Blow Molding Machine manufacturers. Entirely detailed information is provided and sorted by topic and category, including Injection Blow Molding Machine, Extrusion Blow Molding Machine, Automatic Blow Molding Machine and related plastic machinery. Within products, e-catalog and HD online video to meet your Blow Molding Machine requirements.
Contact Information
- Address
- B1-A, No. 447, Sec.3, Wen Sin Road,, Taichung City, Taiwan 406 210
- Phone
- 886-4-37038989