Blue Star MENA LLC

Cutting edge technology in LED lighting with up to 5 years warrantee, suited for Architectural works, Interior lighting, Exterior Landscaping and Flood lighting, Commercial applications including High Bays for Warehouses.



Design and Supply of Solar Street Lights, Solar Water Heaters with up to 10 years warrantee. Solar PV rooftop or ground mounted Grid Tied, Off Grid , Hybrid and BIPV systems for Residential, Commercial or Small to Medium Scale Utility projects. Also for Irrigation purposes.