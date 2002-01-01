Company Profile
Blue Wave Micro
Blue Wave Micro is one of the leading wholesale distributor of quality made transceivers, memory, semiconductors, electronic components, computer products and cabling in the United States. We carry all the major brands and are guaranteed to be 100 percent compatible. Every product is manufactured and tested under the strictest quality standards to ensure they meet your needs and demands.
Contact Information
- Address
- 26895 Aliso Creek RD Suite B751, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 227
- Phone
- (866) 495-1630
- info@bluewavemicro.com
- Website
- http://www.bluewavemicro.net