Bluebird Solar is one of India's leading solar panel manufacturers with the mission to deliver sophisticated solar power solutions to our customers. Backed by Bluebird Stabilisers we are a reputed brand with over 40 years of trust. With 400MW Fully automated manufacturing facility spreading across 2 acres of area in Greater Noida we have multi busbar manufacturing capability upto 12BB solar panels encompassing Polycrystalline, Mono Crystalline PERC and Half cut solar panel.