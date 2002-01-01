Company Profile
Bluebird Solar
Bluebird Solar is one of India's leading solar panel manufacturers with the mission to deliver sophisticated solar power solutions to our customers. Backed by Bluebird Stabilisers we are a reputed brand with over 40 years of trust. With 400MW Fully automated manufacturing facility spreading across 2 acres of area in Greater Noida we have multi busbar manufacturing capability upto 12BB solar panels encompassing Polycrystalline, Mono Crystalline PERC and Half cut solar panel.
Contact Information
- Address
- 70, First Floor, Rajasthani Udyog Nagar, GT Karnal Rd, Jahangirpuri Industrial Area, Delhi, Delhi 110033 101
- Phone
- +918076926001
- info@bluebirdsolar.in
- Website
- https://bluebirdsolar.com/