Company Profile
BlueChip Energy
BCE is an alternative energy utility provider delivering turnkey, predictably-priced, renewable energy services for residential, commercial, government, and utility customers. BCE develops, finances, constructs, operates, and monitors solar plants. BCE is a licensed provider of renewable solar energy as a qualifying power production facility of 80 MW, with the right to sell electricity to a utility company.
Contact Information
- Address
- 400 Rinehart Road, Lake Mary, FL 32746 227
- Phone
- 1-407-804-1000
- Website
- http://www.bluechipenergy.org