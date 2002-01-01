Company Profile

BlueTech Research

BlueTech Research logo
BlueTech Research, an O2 Environmental company, is the premier source of water technology market intelligence for strategic business decisions on innovative technologies, companies and opportunities.
BlueTech Research provides investors, water companies, researchers and regulators with critical analysis on emerging water technology market areas.

Contact Information

Address
Bldg 1000, City Gate, Mahon,, Cork, Cork Default 105
Phone
+353 21 240 9133

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