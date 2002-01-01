Company Profile
Bluewater Battery Logistics
Bluewater enables battery and solar panels circularity by moving retired batteries and panels to the next owner, next application, or to recycling.
We provide customized reverse distribution of surplus new and used batteries and solar panels for second-life applications, as well as end-to-end service of collection, shipping and recycling.
With Bluewater you can expect full compliancy with regulations, best service and top safety standards, and commitment to sustainability.
We provide customized reverse distribution of surplus new and used batteries and solar panels for second-life applications, as well as end-to-end service of collection, shipping and recycling.
With Bluewater you can expect full compliancy with regulations, best service and top safety standards, and commitment to sustainability.
Contact Information
- Address
- 12100 Wilshire Blvd Suite 1710, Los Angeles, CA 90025 227
- Phone
- 7149143554