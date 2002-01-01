Company Profile
BMT Renewables
BMT has a track record in offshore renewable energy reaching back to early work on floating wind turbines and wave energy devices in the 1980s.
Since winning our first major renewable energy project in the new era of renewable energy in 2003 BMT has been providing information, environmental, engineering, design and risk support to a wide range of onshore and offshore renewable energy projects and device developers.
Since winning our first major renewable energy project in the new era of renewable energy in 2003 BMT has been providing information, environmental, engineering, design and risk support to a wide range of onshore and offshore renewable energy projects and device developers.
Contact Information
- Address
- 12 Little Park Farm Road, Fareham, Hampshire PO15 5SU 226
- Phone
- +44(0)1489 553200
- Website
- http://www.bmtrenewables.com/