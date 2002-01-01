Bon Bon Electronic co.,Ltd is a direct manufacturer and expert of LED lightings. We are providing best quality products and excellent service for our clients all over the world.

We produce LED T8 T10，LED Einbauleuchte, LED panel, LED Einbauleuchten, LED streifen,LED Leuchtstoffröhre, LED downlight, LED panels, LED round ceiling light,dimmable,rotatable, rechargeable,GX53,2G11,G24,2G7,Iicht,verlichting.

Our products can bring people comfortable feel and wonderful lives.

Email us for more.