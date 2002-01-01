Company Profile
Bonada(Fujian) New Energy Technology co.,Ltd.
Bonada is a professional Lithium-ion battary pack factory Manufacturer Supplier.
Our main products include solar energy storage system and inverters,Solar panels.
We're seeking distributors to sell our products in their local markets. Are you interested?
I hope we can have the opportunity to cooperate.
Our main products include solar energy storage system and inverters,Solar panels.
We're seeking distributors to sell our products in their local markets. Are you interested?
I hope we can have the opportunity to cooperate.
Contact Information
- Address
- The 3rd floor Building3,No.15 Tieling West Rd,Ganzhe street, Fuzhou, Fujian, Fujian, fuzhou 350101 45
- Phone
- 18650333739
- sasa0032024@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.fjbnd.com/