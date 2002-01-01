Company Profile

Bonfiglioli USA

Bonfiglioli USA logo
Bonfiglioli designs and manufactures a variety of products for renewable energy applications including yaw and pitch drives for wind turbines and mechatronic solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles (consumer and commercial). Across the globe, one of every three wind turbines has a Bonfiglioli gearbox. We are committed to solutions that reduce emissions for a cleaner, brighter future for all.

Contact Information

Address
3541 Hargrave Dr, Hebron, KY 41048 227
Phone
859-334-3333

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