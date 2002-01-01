Company Profile
Bonfiglioli USA
Bonfiglioli designs and manufactures a variety of products for renewable energy applications including yaw and pitch drives for wind turbines and mechatronic solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles (consumer and commercial). Across the globe, one of every three wind turbines has a Bonfiglioli gearbox. We are committed to solutions that reduce emissions for a cleaner, brighter future for all.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3541 Hargrave Dr, Hebron, KY 41048 227
- Phone
- 859-334-3333
- Website
- http://www.bonfiglioliusa.com/