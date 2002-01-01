Company Profile
Boomerang Software Inc.
Boomerang Software Inc. offers the market most comprehensive, state- of -the -art Enterprise Client/Server Solutions, providing numerous IT services aimed to maximize your potential benefits. In addition to Enterprise, LAN, Extranet/Intranet Solutions, it is one of the largest producers of standalone Security, Web Authoring and Communication Tools.
Some of Boomerang Software's collaborators, partners, or OEMs include Hewlett-Packard, AOL, Microsoft, MacroMedia, Overture and others.
Some of Boomerang Software's collaborators, partners, or OEMs include Hewlett-Packard, AOL, Microsoft, MacroMedia, Overture and others.
Contact Information
- Address
- 90 Concord Ave., Belmont, Massachusetts 02478 227
- Phone
- (617) 489-3000 x 125
- business@mobitoweb.com
- Website
- http://www.boomerangsoftware.com