Company Profile

borchpack

Borchpack is one of the largest packaging equipment manufacturers in China, located in Hefei National High Tech Development Zone, China. We integrate R & D, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service.

The vertical packaging machines are used in conjunction with dosing systems and multi-head or linear weigher. The professionalism of technical staff and the cutting-edge technology we have achieved in designing and constructing our machines enable us to meet all company-customer requirement

Contact Information

Address
anhui,hefei, hefei, anhui 230000 221
Phone
18155182967

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