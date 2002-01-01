Company Profile
borchpack
Borchpack is one of the largest packaging equipment manufacturers in China, located in Hefei National High Tech Development Zone, China. We integrate R & D, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service.
The vertical packaging machines are used in conjunction with dosing systems and multi-head or linear weigher. The professionalism of technical staff and the cutting-edge technology we have achieved in designing and constructing our machines enable us to meet all company-customer requirement
The vertical packaging machines are used in conjunction with dosing systems and multi-head or linear weigher. The professionalism of technical staff and the cutting-edge technology we have achieved in designing and constructing our machines enable us to meet all company-customer requirement
Contact Information
- Address
- anhui,hefei, hefei, anhui 230000 221
- Phone
- 18155182967
- borchpack@hotmail.com
- Website
- https://www.borchpack.com/