Bornay USA Inc is part of Bornay Aerogeneradores, a company founded in 1970 for the production of small wind turbines into the range of 1500 to 5000 W, for applications of electrification: cabins, homes, small farms, small industries ..., grid connection, water pumping or Telecom.



With nearly 50 years of experience and more than 6000 installations donde worldwide, Bornay is one of the leaders manufacturers of small wind turbines worldwide.