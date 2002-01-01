Company Profile
Bornay USA Inc.
Bornay USA Inc is part of Bornay Aerogeneradores, a company founded in 1970 for the production of small wind turbines into the range of 1500 to 5000 W, for applications of electrification: cabins, homes, small farms, small industries ..., grid connection, water pumping or Telecom.
With nearly 50 years of experience and more than 6000 installations donde worldwide, Bornay is one of the leaders manufacturers of small wind turbines worldwide.
With nearly 50 years of experience and more than 6000 installations donde worldwide, Bornay is one of the leaders manufacturers of small wind turbines worldwide.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1444 Biscayne Blvd. Suite 212, Miami, FL FL 33132 227
- Phone
- (+1) 917 679 1797
- sales@bornay.com
- Website
- http://www.bornay.com