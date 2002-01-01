Borrego Energy, LLC

Borrego, a leading EPC and O&M provider, accelerates the delivery and maintenance of large commercial, community solar, and utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the US. Borrego offers a broad range of renewable energy services and has a track record of superior performance in the hundreds of large solar and energy storage projects it has designed, built, and maintains throughout the U.S. Established in 1980, it has regional offices in California, Massachusetts, and New York with a nationwide footprint. Borrego creates value by helping partners make better decisions at critical points in every project's life. Its team brings deep technical expertise to its mission of solving the world's energy problems. For more information, visit www.borregoenergy.com