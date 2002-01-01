BOSAL Energy NV

Established in 1923 in Alkmaar, the BOSAL Group is a Dutch-registered company, headquartered in Lummen, Belgium. BOSAL is known for its leading position in developing and manufacturing catalytic converters and emission control systems for passenger cars and industrial applications.



"‹BOSAL ENERGY develops and manufactures state-of-the-art energy conversion modules (heat exchangers, reformers, evaporators) for advanced power generators in stationary and mobile applications.