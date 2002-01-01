Company Profile

Bosch Floating Solar PV Platform System Co., Ltd.

Bosch Floating Solar PV Platform System Co., Ltd. logo
Bosch Floating Solar PV System Co., Ltd., (https://www.bosch-solar.com)as one of top floating solar mounting systems manufacturer in the world gets the certificates of ISO 9001:2015, primarily focusing on the production of floating solar platform systems for floating solar PV power plants & farms. Moreover,custom floating supporting parts are also available from Bosch Floating Solar PV System Company.

Contact Information

Address
NO.505, XiKe Street, TongAn District, Xiamen, Fujian 361100 45
Phone
86-592-6056226

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