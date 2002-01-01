Company Profile
Bosch Floating Solar PV Platform System Co., Ltd.
Bosch Floating Solar PV System Co., Ltd., (https://www.bosch-solar.com)as one of top floating solar mounting systems manufacturer in the world gets the certificates of ISO 9001:2015, primarily focusing on the production of floating solar platform systems for floating solar PV power plants & farms. Moreover,custom floating supporting parts are also available from Bosch Floating Solar PV System Company.
Contact Information
- Address
- NO.505, XiKe Street, TongAn District, Xiamen, Fujian 361100 45
- Phone
- 86-592-6056226
- boschsolar@jeawin.com
- Website
- https://www.bosch-solar.com