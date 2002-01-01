Company Profile
Boston Solar
Locally owned and operated, Boston Solar has installed more than 30 megawatts (MW) of solar, powering thousands of homes in Massachusetts, since its founding in 2011. Boston Solar is dedicated to providing superior products, exceptional customer service, and the highest quality workmanship in residential and commercial installations throughout the state. Boston Solar is a member of Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE).
Contact Information
- Address
- 55 Sixth Rd., Woburn, MA 01801 227
- Phone
- 617-858-1645
- info@bostonsolar.us
- Website
- https://www.bostonsolar.us