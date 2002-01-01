Boviet Solar USA, a solely owned subsidiary of Powerway Group Co., provides a full service platform for turnkey solar installations with the highest ratio of quality and value. By combining end-to-end support, solar system components and high quality solar modules manufactured in the largest state-of-the-art, fully automated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is able to deliver a compelling, one-stop solar solution. Learn more at www.bovietsolarusa.com