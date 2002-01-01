Company Profile

Brain X

Brain X logo
With Brain X learning management systems (LMS), online sales training goes beyond teaching sales negotiation and product knowledge. BrainX will teach your sales force to build rapport with your clientele and adapt to their behavioral style to build trust and an ongoing relationship.

Contact Information

Address
45 Rincon Drive building 103-3B, Camarillo, Ca, 93012, Camarillo, California 93012 227
Phone
805-384-1001

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