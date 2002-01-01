Brava batteries co.,ltd

Brava battery Co., Ltd is a one-stop battery sourcing company specialized in Valve Regulated Lead Acid(VRLA) batteries and Lithium batteries from Vietnam and China.The majority of our production bases work closely with world-renowned brands, And have exported to more than 50 countries worldwide.

We mainly offers reseve power batteries, energy storage batteries, transportation power batteries, and motive power batteries, including the following series of products: AGM VRLA batteries, Deep cycle