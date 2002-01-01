Company Profile

Bridgewell Resources

Bridgewell Resources logo
Based in Tigard, Oregon, Bridgewell Resources spans the gap between suppliers and customers as a global trader and wholesale distributor of wood, food, agricultural, mat, utility and construction products. Our traders serve a wide array of customers including utilities, building and construction suppliers, contractors, industrial manufacturers and processors, packaged goods companies, governments and other entities worldwide.

Contact Information

Address
10200 SW Greenburg Rd Suite 500, Tigard, Oregon 97223 227
Phone
1-800-570-3566

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