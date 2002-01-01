Company Profile
Bridgewell Resources
Based in Tigard, Oregon, Bridgewell Resources spans the gap between suppliers and customers as a global trader and wholesale distributor of wood, food, agricultural, mat, utility and construction products. Our traders serve a wide array of customers including utilities, building and construction suppliers, contractors, industrial manufacturers and processors, packaged goods companies, governments and other entities worldwide.
Contact Information
- Address
- 10200 SW Greenburg Rd Suite 500, Tigard, Oregon 97223 227
- Phone
- 1-800-570-3566