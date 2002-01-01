At Bright Harvest Solar we specialize in remote PV design. We help solar companies:

• Increase sales conversion rates with accurate designs that impress and quantify beyond your competition

• Show the impact of shading obstructions on each module

• Enable your sales staff to answer complex questions about changes in system size, module location, shading impact and how these changes effect ROI

• Accelerate project development and pre-installation planning

• Eliminate pre-sales site visits