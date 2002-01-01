Company Profile
Bright Harvest Solar
At Bright Harvest Solar we specialize in remote PV design. We help solar companies:
• Increase sales conversion rates with accurate designs that impress and quantify beyond your competition
• Show the impact of shading obstructions on each module
• Enable your sales staff to answer complex questions about changes in system size, module location, shading impact and how these changes effect ROI
• Accelerate project development and pre-installation planning
• Eliminate pre-sales site visits
• Increase sales conversion rates with accurate designs that impress and quantify beyond your competition
• Show the impact of shading obstructions on each module
• Enable your sales staff to answer complex questions about changes in system size, module location, shading impact and how these changes effect ROI
• Accelerate project development and pre-installation planning
• Eliminate pre-sales site visits
Contact Information
- Address
- 5511 Genoa Street Suite 3, Oakland, CA 94608 227
- Phone
- 510-863-4786