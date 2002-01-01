Company Profile
Bright Sparks PR
Bright Sparks PR is the UK's only PR agency focused on low carbon vehicles - and the first to offer all clients a unique "pay as you go" service. No costly monthly retainers; you only pay for our expertise when you need it. Bright Sparks PR is an ethical business and believes in giving back to the community. We support and volunteer in a range of community activities from Social Enterprises to children's sports teams.
Contact Information
- Address
- 46 Westlands, West Denton, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne & Wear NE5 5AE 226
- Phone
- 0044 7536 092682
- dan@brightsparkspr.com
- Website
- http://www.brightsparkspr.com