Company Profile

Bright Sparks PR

Bright Sparks PR logo
Bright Sparks PR is the UK's only PR agency focused on low carbon vehicles - and the first to offer all clients a unique "pay as you go" service. No costly monthly retainers; you only pay for our expertise when you need it. Bright Sparks PR is an ethical business and believes in giving back to the community. We support and volunteer in a range of community activities from Social Enterprises to children's sports teams.

Contact Information

Address
46 Westlands, West Denton, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne & Wear NE5 5AE 226
Phone
0044 7536 092682

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