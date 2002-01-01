Company Profile
Bright Star Service
We are a complete mechanical contractor serving Manhattan and Brooklyn, New York. We specialize in heating, cooling, ventilation, and comfort. Our trained staff will ensure your heating and cooling system is sized appropriate for the environment that it is in. We have completed many Passive house projects and are New York's only Passive House certified Mechanical Contractor.
Contact Information
- Address
- 126 20th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11232 227
- Phone
- (516) 341-0117