Everything we do at Bright Sunday aims at reducing CO2 emissions on a global level. We do it either by helping you make low risk investments in solar energy or by slashing your electricity bill, depending on who you are.



The electricity from the solar panels we invest in is used directly by the host company. That means that hosts "buy from themselves" not paying any network charge or markup to a utility. The net result is usually a price per kWh at 10 percent below the current market price.