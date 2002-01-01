Company Profile
Brightwave Energy
Brightwave Energy is an energy consulting firm in Southern California, specializing in energy conservation as well as green fuels and green technology. Our goal is to save companies money, lowering their utility bill by reducing consumption and finding appropriate alternatives, all of which provide the company with a greener footprint. Typical results provide at least a 30% reduction on energy costs to the company with no visible impact to the customer or consumer.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2655 First St. Ste. 240, Simi Valley, California 93065 227
- Phone
- 805-584-9767
- Website
- http://www.brightwaveenergy.com