Briquette Plant Supplier

The Radhe Industrial Corporation manufactures high quality biomass briquetting plant machines. The quality biomass briquette machines are able to manufacture high quality fuel briquettes with minimum time and labor efforts.

Our quality products are Jumbo 90 briquette machine (Production capacity: 1500 kg/hr) and Super 70 briquette machine (Production capacity: 750 kg/hr).

Being the pioneer manufacturer of the briquetting plant since 1991, we provide and supply high quality briquetting press equ