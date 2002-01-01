Company Profile
Brisk Insights
Brisk Insights is a global market research firm. Our insightful analysis is focused on developed and emerging markets. We identify trends and forecast markets with a view to aid businesses identify market opportunities optimize strategies.
Working in a highly dynamic and multi-dimensional business makes decision making complex. Effective business decisions are a result of the synthesis of market information.
Working in a highly dynamic and multi-dimensional business makes decision making complex. Effective business decisions are a result of the synthesis of market information.
Contact Information
- Address
- Office 1094, Nottingham, England NG1 6DQ 226
- Phone
- 8081890034
- kevin@briskinsights.com
- Website
- http://www.briskinsights.com