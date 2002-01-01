Company Profile

Brugu Software Solutions

Brugu Software Solutions logo
Brugu supports you build blockchain technology solutions for startups, enterprise applications. Our multi-disciplined blockchain engineers offer custom-tailored blockchain development services for your business needs.

We help entrepreneurs, startups, and enterprises shape their business ideas into reality with the support of next-gen technology

Contact Information

Address
302, H.No. 1-98/8/9/A Madhapur, Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081 101
Phone
+919618077571

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