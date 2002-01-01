Company Profile
Brussels business school: MBA in Environmental Eco
Studying for an MBA in Brussels has many advantages.
- reasonably priced compared to many US and other European centers
- multicultural
- multi-lingual
- MBA concentration: Environmental Economics and CSR.
In the Sustainable Entrepreneurship class, we pitch our buzz plans to real VC's.
Who is going to be UBI's first eco-millionaire?
- reasonably priced compared to many US and other European centers
- multicultural
- multi-lingual
- MBA concentration: Environmental Economics and CSR.
In the Sustainable Entrepreneurship class, we pitch our buzz plans to real VC's.
Who is going to be UBI's first eco-millionaire?
Contact Information
- info@ubi.edu
- Website
- http://www.ubi.edu