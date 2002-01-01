Company Profile
BSAltd
Scientific-industrial production of technologies and equipment for fuel-free electricity industry. The electric reactor based on a chain reaction will allow to get rid of radioactive and hydrocarbon fuels and will put the electric power industry into the category of fuel-free electric power industry.
Contact Information
- Address
- Donetsk, Ukraine, Donetsk, Ukraine, Ukraine 83000 224
- Phone
- Renewable energy
- valeriy.andrus@mail.ru
- Website
- http://neutronscience.com.ua