Company Profile

BSAltd

BSAltd logo
Scientific-industrial production of technologies and equipment for fuel-free electricity industry. The electric reactor based on a chain reaction will allow to get rid of radioactive and hydrocarbon fuels and will put the electric power industry into the category of fuel-free electric power industry.

Contact Information

Address
Donetsk, Ukraine, Donetsk, Ukraine, Ukraine 83000 224
Phone
Renewable energy

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